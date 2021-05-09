 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
ELIZABETH SHEA BRANDT

Date of birth: May 25, 1993

Height: 5 feet 6 inches

Weight: 130 pounds

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE

Bond: NONE

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted May 9

