Twin Falls County Most Wanted

ELIZABETH SHEA BRANDT
Date of birth: May 25, 1993
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 130 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of ELUDING A POLICE OFFICER and DESTRUCTION OF EVIDENCE
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 9