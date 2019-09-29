JORGE E. CARRILLO-CORONADO

Date of birth: Aug. 30, 1984

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Sex: Male

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, RESISTING OR OBSTRUCTING AN OFFICER, and DRIVING WITHOUT PRIVILEGES

BOND: $25,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

