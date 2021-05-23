 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

AMANDA DIAZ

AMANDA DIAZ

Date of birth: May 6, 1984

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Weight: 200 pounds

Sex: Female

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION AND FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

Bond: NONE

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted May 23

