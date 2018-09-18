Name: Syrus T. Porter 

Date of birth: Jun. 12, 1998

Sex: Male

Height: Five feet nine inches

Weight: 140 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: Rape 

Bond: $75,000

