Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Joseph Adam Sorenson
AKA Jay Adam Sorenson
Age: 29
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: Robbery, second degree kidnapping, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, unlawful possession of a firearm, burglary, and grand theft
Bond: $250,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.