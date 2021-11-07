 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

  • 0



Jorge Armando Sosa

Jorge Armando Sosa

Jorge Armando Sosa

A.K.A. George Armando Sosa

Age: 41

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Weight: 174 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, two counts, and lewd conduct with a minor under 16, two counts

Bond: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

— Times-News

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News