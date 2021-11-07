Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Jorge Armando Sosa
A.K.A. George Armando Sosa
Age: 41
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Weight: 174 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: sexual abuse of a child under the age of 16, two counts, and lewd conduct with a minor under 16, two counts
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
— Times-News