DARREL KYLE BASTIAN

Bastian

Name: DARREL KYLE BASTIAN

Date of birth: 02/08/1988

Sex: Male

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 200

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: ROBBERY and/or AID AND ABET ROBBERY, a felony

BOND: $50,000

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments