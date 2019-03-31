Name: DARREL KYLE BASTIAN
Date of birth: 02/08/1988
Sex: Male
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 200
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: ROBBERY and/or AID AND ABET ROBBERY, a felony
BOND: $50,000
Name: DARREL KYLE BASTIAN
Date of birth: 02/08/1988
Sex: Male
Height: 5 feet 9 inches
Weight: 200
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: ROBBERY and/or AID AND ABET ROBBERY, a felony
BOND: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.