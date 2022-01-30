 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most WantedTwin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

  • 0



Michael John Adam Jr.

Michael John Adam Jr.

Michael John Adam Jr.

Age: 25

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Weight: 170 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charge of felony domestic battery (two counts), attempted strangulation and second degree kidnapping.

Bond: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Old Navy is coming back

Old Navy is coming back

A spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Gap Inc. is opening a Canyon Park West location in late spring or early summer.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News