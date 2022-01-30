Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Michael John Adam Jr.

Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charge of felony domestic battery (two counts), attempted strangulation and second degree kidnapping.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.