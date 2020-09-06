Twin Falls County Most Wanted

SAMUEL EDWARD SANDERS
Date of birth: Sept. 3, 1991
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 210 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: BURGLARY and AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, felony, FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE X2, felony
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 29.
