Name: AMANDA HERNANDEZ
Date of birth: 08/11/1987
Sex: Female
Height: 5 feet 2 inch
Weight: 210
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATIONS on the original charges of DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, UNLAWFUL ENTRY and 2 COUNTS OF PETIT THEFT
BOND: $65,000
Posted April 28, 2019
