Name: AMANDA HERNANDEZ

Date of birth: 08/11/1987

Sex: Female

Height: 5 feet 2 inch

Weight: 210

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATIONS on the original charges of DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, UNLAWFUL ENTRY and 2 COUNTS OF PETIT THEFT

BOND: $65,000

Posted April 28, 2019

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

