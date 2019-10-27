Dana Charlene Strickland

Dana Charlene Strickland

 COURTESY PHOTO

DANA CHARLENE STRICKLAND

Date of birth: April 24, 1972

Height: 5 feet 5 inches

Sex: Female

Weight: 185 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of AGGRAVATED BATTERY

BOND: $75,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments