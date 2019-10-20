JESUS MANERJAS-CONTRERAS

Date of birth: Sept. 27, 1995

Height: 6 feet

Sex: Male

Weight: 145 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: Violation of terms of court compliance on the original charge of Aggravated Battery (2 counts)

BOND: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

