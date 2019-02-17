CARSON YEAMAN

Yeaman

Name: CARSON YEAMAN

Date of birth: 07/19/1998

Sex: Male

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 150

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR, on the original charge of VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, BATTERY, PROBATION VIOLATION

BOND: $80,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www. 343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

