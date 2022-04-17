Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Barricus Joston Thomas
Age:
32
Height: 6 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: Black
Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of battery, willful and unlawful use of force or violence
Bond: $30,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.