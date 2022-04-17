Twin Falls County Most Wanted

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joston Thomas

Thomas

Barricus Joston Thomas

Age:

32

Height: 6 feet, 8 inches

Weight: 225 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Black

Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of battery, willful and unlawful use of force or violence

Bond: $30,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

