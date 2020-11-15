Twin Falls County Most Wanted

ADAM GUILLERMO MORENO-PENA
a.k.a. ADAM MORENO
a.k.a. ADAM PENA
Date of birth: July 8, 1998
Height: 5 feet 7 inches
Weight: 132 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Herion), and, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (Methamphetamine).
Bond: $175,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Nov. 15.
