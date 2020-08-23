Twin Falls County Most Wanted

DAVID WILLIAM FENNEWALD
Date of birth: Dec. 20, 1983
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 175 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: AGGRAVATED ASSAULT and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY
Bond: $150,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 9.
