Twin Falls County Most Wanted

STEVIE RAY FLORES
Date of birth: April 15, 1992
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: KIDNAPPING, AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, DOMESTIC BATTERY, and, GRAND THEFT
Bond: $500,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 21.