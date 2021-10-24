 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Cesar Alejandro Salas

Age: 23

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Weight: 228 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: Failure to appear on the original charge of three counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted strangulation

Bond: none

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

— Times-News

