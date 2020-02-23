Twin Falls County Most Wanted

MICHAEL A. JOHNSTON
Date of birth: Jan. 23, 1998
Height: 6 feet
Sex: Male
Weight: 225 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: BURGLARY, 2 counts, GRAND THEFT AID AND ABET, 2 counts, GRAND THEFT BY UNAUTHORIZED CONTROL, and PETIT THEFT
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Feb. 16.