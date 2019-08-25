Juan Jose Luna

Date of birth: June 24, 1985

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Sex: Male

Weights: 180 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: Probation violations on the original charges of domestic violence, violation of a no-contact order and possession of a controlled substance.

Bond: $30,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

