Twin Falls County Most Wanted

CALVIN LAVERNE EMERY
a.k.a. CALVIN LAVERN EMORY
Date of birth: April 1, 1974
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony, and, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, a misdemeanor
Bond: $75,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Jan. 3.