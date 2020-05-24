Twin Falls County Most Wanted

JOEY THOMAS TREVINO
Date of birth: July 12, 1990
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 196 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FENTANYL, a felony
Bond: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 24.
