Twin Falls County Most Wanted

JOEY THOMAS TREVINO

Trevino

JOEY THOMAS TREVINO

Date of birth: July 12, 1990

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Sex: Male

Weight: 196 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, FENTANYL, a felony

Bond: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted May 24.

