ASHLEY KRISTINE GEE

GEE

ASHLEY KRISTINE GEE

Date of birth: June 26, 1984

Height: 5 feet 4 inches

Sex: female

Weight: 120 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, a felony

BOND: No Bond

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Feb. 16.

