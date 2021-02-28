 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
DAVID LEE GONZALEZ

Date of birth: May 30, 1996

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 210 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA

Bond: $75,00

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Feb. 28.

