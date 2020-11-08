 Skip to main content
Twin Falls County Most Wanted
COLE DOUGLAS FORNEY

Date of birth: April 2, 1998

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 145 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER (x4)—NO BOND

PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of DOMESTIC BATTERY and MALICIOUS INJURY TO PROPERTY – NO BOND

FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of VIOLATION OF A NO-CONTACT ORDER (x3), RESISTING AND OBSTRUCTING, and, DRIVING WITHOUT PRVILEGES – BOND $47,000

Bond: $47,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted Nov. 8.

