Twin Falls County Most Wanted
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Michael Steven Mase

Date of birth: Sept. 16, 1986

Height: 6 feet

Sex: Male

Weight: 175 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of WILLFUL CONCEALMENT AND LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT.

Bond: $50,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted March 28

