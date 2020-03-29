Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charge of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, and, PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charges of WILLFUL CONCEALMENT AND LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.