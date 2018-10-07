Name: Austin Odell Cooper

Date of birth: Aug. 12, 1996

Sex: Male

Height: Six feet, two inches

Weight: 185 pounds

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: Probation violation on the original charge of eluding a police officer.

Bond: No bond

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com

Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments