Twin Falls County Most Wanted
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN WEBB

Date of birth: May 25, 1997

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 215 pounds

Sex: Male

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charges of ATTEMPTED STRANGULATION, DOMESTIC BATTERY WITH TRAUMATIC INJURY (x2), DOMESTIC BATTERY (X2), and ASSAULT Bond: $1,000,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted March 28

