FRANKLYN DALE JONES
Date of birth: May 2, 1976
Height: 6 feet 2 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: GRAND THEFT and/or AID AND ABET GRAND THEFT, a felony
BOND: $100,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
