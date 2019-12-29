FRANKLYN DALE JONES

FRANKLYN DALE JONES

Date of birth: May 2, 1976

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Sex: Male

Weight: 180 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Hazel

Race: White

Wanted for: GRAND THEFT and/or AID AND ABET GRAND THEFT, a felony

BOND: $100,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

