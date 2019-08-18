Dustyn Wayne Brooks

Dustyn Wayne Brooks

DUSTYN WAYNE BROOKS

Date of birth: July 19, 1986

Height: 6 feet 1 inch

Sex: Male

Weights: 145 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, a felony

Bond: $150,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

