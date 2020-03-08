Twin Falls County Most Wanted
  • 0
Shelaina Danyell Neimeyer

Date of birth: Oct. 14, 1984

Height: 5 feet 7inches

Sex: Female

Weight: 150 pounds

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: Probation violation on the original two charges of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver

Bond: None

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted March 8

