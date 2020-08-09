Twin Falls County Most Wanted

DAVID DARRELL GARDNER
Date of birth: Nov. 20, 1965
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Male
Weight: 180 pounds
Hair: Blonde
Eyes: Blue
Race: White
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of STALKING IN THE FIRST DEGREE
Bond: NO BOND
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted Aug. 9.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!