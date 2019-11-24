LESLIE ANNE COOPERSMITH
Date of birth: Oct. 23, 1975
Height: 5 feet 11 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 145 pounds
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charges of DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.
BOND: $1,000,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
