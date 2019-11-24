Leslie Anne Coopersmith

Date of birth: Oct. 23, 1975

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Sex: Female

Weight: 145 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE on the original charges of DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

BOND: $1,000,000

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

