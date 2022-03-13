Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Leopoldo Hernandez Mendoza
Age: 33
Height: 5 feet 6 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: Rape, sexual exploitation of a child, solicitation, delivery of a controlled substance, failure to appear on the original charges of possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia
Bond: $255,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.