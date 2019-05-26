Name: JOSE LUIS AGUILERA-GAYTAN

Date of birth: 11/03/1974

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Sex: Male

Weights: 200

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: LEWD CONDUCT WITH A MINOR UNDER SIXTEEN, a felony

BOND: $100,000

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips may be made at 343cops.com.

Posted May 25, 2019.The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 732-5387 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

