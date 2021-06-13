Twin Falls County Most Wanted

MARCUS GUY McCLAFLIN
Date of birth: Oct 10, 2000
Height: 5 feet 10 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Sex: Male
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
Race: White
Wanted for: ENTICEMENT OF A CHILD THROUGH USE OF THE INTERNET OR OTHER COMMUNICATION DEVICE, a felony
Bond: $50,000
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted June 13