Twin Falls County Most Wanted
0 comments
Twin Falls County Most Wanted

Twin Falls County Most Wanted

  • 0
OCTAVIANNA MARIE MENDOZA

OCTAVIANNA MARIE MENDOZA

OCTAVIANNA MARIE MENDOZA

Date of birth: Sept. 21, 1980

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Sex: Female

Weight: 150 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Race: Hispanic

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – FREQUENTING PLACE WHERE USED OR MANUFACTURED, a felony

Bond: No Bond

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

Posted May 10.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News