Twin Falls County Most Wanted

OCTAVIANNA MARIE MENDOZA
Date of birth: Sept. 21, 1980
Height: 5 feet 8 inches
Sex: Female
Weight: 150 pounds
Hair: Black
Eyes: Brown
Race: Hispanic
Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE – FREQUENTING PLACE WHERE USED OR MANUFACTURED, a felony
Bond: No Bond
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 10.
