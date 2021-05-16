Twin Falls County Most Wanted

JESSICA NICOLE LEGGETT
Date of birth: July 25, 1989
Height: 5 feet 3 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Sex: Female
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Hazel
Race: White
Wanted for: FAILURE TO APPEAR on the original charges of POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond: NONE
The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.
Posted May 16