Carlos Tena

Carlos Tena

 COURTESY PHOTO

CARLOS TENA

Date of birth: 3/19/1975

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Sex: Male

Weights: 160

Hair: Bald

Eyes: Brown

Race: White

Wanted for: Felony domestic violence, attempted strangulation and a probation violation on the original felony charges of eluding a police officer and receiving a stolen vehicle.

Bond: no bond

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone having information, please call 735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 343-2677 where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at www.343cops.com Or download P3 Tips on your mobile phone.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments