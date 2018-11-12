Name: Isaac Douglas Brewer 

Date of birth: April 20, 1974

Sex: Male

Height: Five feet, seven inches

Weight: 130 pounds

Hair: Brown 

Eyes: Blue

Race: White

Wanted for: Violation of terms of Court Compliance, on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance, a felony. 

Bond: $125,000

