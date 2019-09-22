Amber Nicole Spradling

Amber Nicole Spradling

 COURTESY PHOTO

AMBER NICOLE SPRADLING

Date of birth: March 23, 1998

Height: 4 feet 11 inches

Sex: Female

Weight: 134 pounds

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Race: White

Wanted for: PROBATION VIOLATION on the original charge of CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT ROBBERY, a felony

BOND: No bond

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information please call 208-735-1911 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677, where they can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward. Web tips can be made at 343cops.com or through the P3 Tips app.

