Twin Falls County elections for Nov. 2
Twin Falls County elections for Nov. 2

West End Cemetery (District 3)

Jacqueline Frey

Buhl Mayor

Pamela McClain

Buhl City Council (Four-year term)

Michael Higbee

Amanda Hawkins

Taylor Morse

Castleford Mayor

Dan Howard

Castleford City Council (Four-year term)

Cliff Lockhart

Roxanne Stiegemeier

Castleford City Council (Two-year term)

No filing

Filer Mayor

Bob Templeman

Filer City Council (Four-year term)

Joe Durham

Samuel Callen

Filer City Council (Two-year term)

Tracey Daluiso

Desiree Romano

Hailey Wadsworth

Hansen City Council (Four-year term)

Tony Bohrn

Veronica Rodriguez

Hansen City Council (Two-year term)

No filing

Hollister Mayor

Audrey Gonzalez

Robyn Grover

Hollister City Council (Four-year term)

James E. LaRue

Jacqueline Nieto

Kimberly City Council (Four-year term)

Nancy Duncan

Robert B. Tomlinson

Murtaugh City Council (Four-year term)

Humberto Chavez Jr.

Christina Andersen

Twin Falls City Council (Seat 1)

Craig M. Kelley

Patrick Patterson

Jason Brown

James Piersol

Tara Rueda

Twin Falls City Council (Seat 5)

Mike Allred

Hanna J. Cameron

Spencer Cutler

Liyah Babayan

Twin Falls City Council (Seat 6)

Christopher Reid

Buhl Fire (District 1)

Glenn Van Patten

Buhl Fire (District 2)

Neal D. Gier

Castleford Fire (District 1)

Troy Schlund

Castleford Fire (District 2)

Lonny Zimmers

Filer Fire (District 3)

Blayne D. Wright

Rock Creek Fire (District 1)

Doug Fisher

Marshall Crosby Bishop

Rock Creek Fire (District 3)

Brad Perkins (write-in candidate)

Salmon Tract Fire (District 1)

Todd Lanting

Salmon Tract Fire (District 2)

Noelle Stebbins

Twin Falls Fire (District 2)

James M. Olson

Twin Falls Fire (District 3)

Jim Kuykendall

Castleford Recreation (District 1)

Justin Clark

Castleford Recreation (District 2)

No filing

Filer Recreation (District 2)

No filing

Filer Recreation (District 3)

No filing

Buhl School District (Zone 1)

Paul Pettit

Adrian Preader

Buhl School District (Zone 2)

Les Harper

Melissa J. Kippes

Buhl School District (Zone 5)

Jennie Ridley

Castleford School District (Zone 4)

Charlene Davis

Castleford School District (Zone 5)

Kimberly A. Taylor

Filer School District (Zone 2)

Ryan Gurney

Filer School District (Zone 3)

Bill Deetz

Filer School District (Zone 5)

D. Greg Beal

Jenni Lanting

Hagerman School District (Zone 4)

Bryan Whitmarsh

Hansen School District (Zone 1)

Ramiro Hernandez

Hansen School District (Zone 4)

Krystal Ray

Hansen School District (Zone 5)

Dave Bjorneberg

Kimberly School District (Zone 2)

Zachary T. Kelsey

Kimberly School District (Zone 3)

Rex Ward

Murtaugh School District (Zone 1)

Matt Stanger

Murtaugh School District (Zone 2)

Eric Andersen

Murtaugh School District (Zone 4)

Dane Roseborough

Twin Falls School District (Zone 1)

Eric M. Smallwood

Twin Falls School District (Zone 3)

Jayson E. Lloyd

Please note the following deadlines:

  • Preregistration for voting ends Oct. 8.
  • Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 on the first floor of Twin Falls County West at 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.  
  • The last day to file an application for a mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 22. Requests can be returned to the recorder’s office by mail (TFC Elections, P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, ID 83303), fax (208-736-4182) or email (elections@tfco.org). The deadline to return mail ballots to the clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Nov. 2.
