Twin Falls County elections for Nov. 2

West End Cemetery (District 3)
Jacqueline Frey
Buhl Mayor
Pamela McClain
Buhl City Council (Four-year term)
Michael Higbee
Amanda Hawkins
Taylor Morse
Castleford Mayor
Dan Howard
Castleford City Council (Four-year term)
Cliff Lockhart
Roxanne Stiegemeier
Castleford City Council (Two-year term)
No filing
Filer Mayor
Bob Templeman
Filer City Council (Four-year term)
Joe Durham
Samuel Callen
Filer City Council (Two-year term)
Tracey Daluiso
Desiree Romano
Hailey Wadsworth
Hansen City Council (Four-year term)
Tony Bohrn
Veronica Rodriguez
Hansen City Council (Two-year term)
No filing
Hollister Mayor
Audrey Gonzalez
Robyn Grover
Hollister City Council (Four-year term)
James E. LaRue
Jacqueline Nieto
Kimberly City Council (Four-year term)
Nancy Duncan
Robert B. Tomlinson
Murtaugh City Council (Four-year term)
Humberto Chavez Jr.
Christina Andersen
Twin Falls City Council (Seat 1)
Craig M. Kelley
Patrick Patterson
Jason Brown
James Piersol
Tara Rueda
Twin Falls City Council (Seat 5)
Mike Allred
Hanna J. Cameron
Spencer Cutler
Liyah Babayan
Twin Falls City Council (Seat 6)
Christopher Reid
Buhl Fire (District 1)
Glenn Van Patten
Buhl Fire (District 2)
Neal D. Gier
Castleford Fire (District 1)
Troy Schlund
Castleford Fire (District 2)
Lonny Zimmers
Filer Fire (District 3)
Blayne D. Wright
Rock Creek Fire (District 1)
Doug Fisher
Marshall Crosby Bishop
Rock Creek Fire (District 3)
Brad Perkins (write-in candidate)
Salmon Tract Fire (District 1)
Todd Lanting
Salmon Tract Fire (District 2)
Noelle Stebbins
Twin Falls Fire (District 2)
James M. Olson
Twin Falls Fire (District 3)
Jim Kuykendall
Castleford Recreation (District 1)
Justin Clark
Castleford Recreation (District 2)
No filing
Filer Recreation (District 2)
No filing
Filer Recreation (District 3)
No filing
Buhl School District (Zone 1)
Paul Pettit
Adrian Preader
Buhl School District (Zone 2)
Les Harper
Melissa J. Kippes
Buhl School District (Zone 5)
Jennie Ridley
Castleford School District (Zone 4)
Charlene Davis
Castleford School District (Zone 5)
Kimberly A. Taylor
Filer School District (Zone 2)
Ryan Gurney
Filer School District (Zone 3)
Bill Deetz
Filer School District (Zone 5)
D. Greg Beal
Jenni Lanting
Hagerman School District (Zone 4)
Bryan Whitmarsh
Hansen School District (Zone 1)
Ramiro Hernandez
Hansen School District (Zone 4)
Krystal Ray
Hansen School District (Zone 5)
Dave Bjorneberg
Kimberly School District (Zone 2)
Zachary T. Kelsey
Kimberly School District (Zone 3)
Rex Ward
Murtaugh School District (Zone 1)
Matt Stanger
Murtaugh School District (Zone 2)
Eric Andersen
Murtaugh School District (Zone 4)
Dane Roseborough
Twin Falls School District (Zone 1)
Eric M. Smallwood
Twin Falls School District (Zone 3)
Jayson E. Lloyd
Please note the following deadlines:
- Preregistration for voting ends Oct. 8.
- Early voting is during business hours from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29 on the first floor of Twin Falls County West at 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.
- The last day to file an application for a mail-in absentee ballot is Oct. 22. Requests can be returned to the recorder’s office by mail (TFC Elections, P.O. Box 126, Twin Falls, ID 83303), fax (208-736-4182) or email (elections@tfco.org). The deadline to return mail ballots to the clerk’s office is 8 p.m. Nov. 2.