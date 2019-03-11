The Twin Falls County Board of Commissioners met at 10 a.m. Tuesday as part of its regular weekly meeting schedule of Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
Items on the agenda included working with Jerome County Commissioners on a jail partnership, a cost-share agreement with the Forest Service, and meeting with Captain Tim Miller with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office to discuss out of class pay.
All three commissioners, Brent Reinke, Don Hall and Jack Johnson, were present.
Before the meeting
The commissioner’s agenda was on the city’s website before the meeting. The agenda laid out the meeting schedule and items requiring action were noted.
During the meeting
The Commissioners were open about moving items on the agenda; they shifted several action items to get them out of the way before the larger topic of a jail partnership with Jerome County. All of the votes on action items were unanimous. Every speaker was introduced and given plenty of time to talk.
After the meeting
The minutes from the meeting were sent by email upon my request.The minutes were a brief recap and are posted on the Twin Falls County website two days after the meeting.
Takeaways
The moment I walked into the room each of the Commissioners came up introduced themselves.
The Twin Falls County Commissioners mentioned that any joke made during the conversation with the Jerome County Commissioners would be made in good fun but the relationship is valued. The entire meeting had a relatively relaxed atmosphere and everything seemed approachable and comments and questions from the public were welcome.
The Twin Falls County Commissioners are making efforts to have more public attendance at their meetings by holding a meeting at 6 p.m. the first Monday of each month. They previously only held meetings during the day.
— Bowen West
