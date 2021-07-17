Twin Falls County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses recorded by all Twin Falls County law enforcement agencies decreased by about 1% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.

This overall decrease in the county of 87,032 people took place despite offenses reported by the Twin Falls Police Department increasing by about 3.4% from 2019 to 2020.

Both the Buhl and Kimberly-Hansen police departments recorded decreases in overall offenses, while the numbers reported by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and 2020 remained virtually unchanged.

Number of total offenses reported over the last five years

2016 4,220

2017 5,247

2018 4,999

2019 4,789

2020 4,745

Number of total arrests over the last five years

2016 2,577

2017 3,020

2018 2,875

2019 2,963

2020 2,535

Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020