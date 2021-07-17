Twin Falls County 2020 crime numbers

The number of total offenses recorded by all Twin Falls County law enforcement agencies decreased by about 1% from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest Crime in Idaho report from the Idaho State Police.
This overall decrease in the county of 87,032 people took place despite offenses reported by the Twin Falls Police Department increasing by about 3.4% from 2019 to 2020.
Both the Buhl and Kimberly-Hansen police departments recorded decreases in overall offenses, while the numbers reported by the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office in 2019 and 2020 remained virtually unchanged.
Number of total offenses reported over the last five years
2016 4,220
2017 5,247
2018 4,999
2019 4,789
2020 4,745
Number of total arrests over the last five years
2016 2,577
2017 3,020
2018 2,875
2019 2,963
2020 2,535
Top five most commonly reported crimes in 2020
Larceny/theft offenses 937