As Sparklight, formerly Cable ONE, completes its rebrand, residents of Twin Falls and the surrounding communities were invited to celebrate at a special event on Thursday.
The celebration at the Sparklight office, 261 Eastland Drive, included refreshments, giveaways, and raffle prizes including an Echo Show and Fire HD 8 Tablet, plus a live radio remote with Kool 96.5.
Cable ONE announced plans to change its name to Sparklight earlier this year. Over the summer, the high-speed internet and cable service provider began its transition to the new brand with updated signage, trucks, uniforms, website and social media handles.
The transition, however, is not simply about rebranding products under a new name and look. The Sparklight brand better reflects the company’s transformation from its origins as a traditional cable company to a full-service provider committed to equipping its customers with the connectivity that enriches their world. The name illustrates the speed and connectivity the company is known for, while at the same time symbolizing its new brand promise — connecting people to what matters.
Sparklight is also strengthening its commitment to the communities it serves through educational programs, corporate giving and donations of time and resources. Additionally, the company is continuing its focus on making the lives of its customers easier by providing value-added services, such as providing advanced WiFi service, expanding self-service options through improved residential and business portals, and creating a more personalized customer experience.
Sparklight is a leading broadband communications provider and part of the Cable One family of brands, which serves more than 900,000 residential and business customers in 21 states.
Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business provides scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.
