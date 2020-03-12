Twin Falls city water system safe
Twin Falls city water system safe

TWIN FALLS — City officials posted on Facebook seeking to ease concerns about the city's water system.

"We've heard concerns from residents about their drinking water, so we want to reassure residents that your drinking water is safe, the city posted. "The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, will remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19."

