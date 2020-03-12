Twin Falls city events still on
TWIN FALLS — City officials said no special events the city is involved with have been canceled and City Hall remains open as of Thursday afternoon.

The city created a local task force that includes members of the Twin Falls Fire Department, St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital, Magic Valley Paramedics and emergency communication centers. The task force is developing procedures to respond to patients who display the symptoms of COVID-19.

To help prevent the spread of the virus, the city has put in place procedures to limit exposure to the public, such as: suspending all non-essential travel for city employees; having first-responders wear protective clothing and equipment when responding to respiratory cases or potential COVID-19 cases; ensuring that any sick employee stays home until symptoms improve, or they are evaluated by a medical professional; canceling all facility tours and non-essential gatherings; and other simple steps such as avoiding shaking hands or being in close proximity to others.

