Before the meeting
Twin Falls City Council has all its upcoming regular meetings noticed in the newspaper at the end of each year and on its website at tfid.org under “Agendas & Meeting Minutes.” The March 4 meeting agenda was posted Friday morning to the city’s website and inside the City Hall lobby on one of the monitors. The city has social media pages, but does not post its agendas to them. The agenda for the March 4 meeting was concise and identified all action items.
During the meeting
All seven Council members were present, with Councilman Greg Lanting attending via phone call. During the meeting, all actions were taken with a unanimous vote. Although there was little if any discussion on each item, Council members did ask questions of city staff following the staff presentations. All speakers, including Council members, were identified. The Council adjourned into an executive session and gave a legitimate reason. The Council adjourned into executive session when its regular business had concluded but the public hearing could not begin until 6 p.m. The mayor then called the meeting back to order at 6 p.m. to conduct the public hearing. By that time, all members of the public had left and did not return. Mayor Shawn Barigar opened the hearing for public comment, but there were no takers. The hearing was closed and the city’s updated floodplain regulations were adopted unanimously.
After the meeting
The clerk said the meeting minutes for City Council are usually posted to the city’s website no later than Wednesday. A quick review of the website on Wednesday revealed no minutes were available. However, minutes are usually attached to the consecutive meeting’s agenda packet and may be available earlier upon request.
Minutes from the Feb. 25 meeting were available with the March 4 meeting packet. These were detailed and included all Council discussion. However, the minutes did not provide staff responses to Council questions or details regarding the staff presentations. The minutes were full of grammatical mistakes and the names of citizens who spoke during the public input session were misspelled.
Takeaways
The way the meeting was conducted was professional and orderly. The Council conducted a roll-call vote for all actions. Although not required, the mayor gave time for general public input at the beginning and end of the agenda. The meeting was also live-streamed and recorded online for easy public viewing and access. All motions and votes were also recorded for easy viewing on the online agenda.
— Heather Kennison
