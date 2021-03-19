Twin Falls chamber seeks nominees for Person of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards

TWIN FALLS — Each year the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes community residents who have made significant contributions to our economic prosperity and quality of life in the Twin Falls area. The Chamber is seeking nominations for these awards to be given at the Chamber’s Business Day Breakfast on April 22.
The Person of the Year will be chosen based upon major contributions to improve the business climate and/or the overall community spirit during the 2020 calendar year. A written nomination may be submitted to the Chamber and should include the primary reason this person is being nominated, biographical information, and a listing of volunteer work (Chamber of Commerce, Club or Service Group, Church Activities, or personal volunteerism). The nominator’s name and contact information are also required.
To recognize those members of our community who consistently give exceptional service to our community, the Chamber also awards a Lifetime Achievement Award. This award is given to a person who has been a resident of our community for at least ten years and who has shown volunteerism, service, and dedication in his or her business and personal life that have significantly added to our area’s quality of life. A written nomination may be submitted to the Chamber and should also include the primary reason this person is being nominated, biographical information, and a listing of volunteer work. The nominator’s name and contact information are also required.
The deadline for nominations is April 2. They should be sent to Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce; attn: Awards Nomination; 2015 Neilsen Point Place, Suite 100; Twin Falls, ID 83301. They may also be emailed to megan@twinfallschamber.com .
For more information, contact the Chamber office at 208-733-3974.