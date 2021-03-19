Twin Falls chamber seeks nominees for Person of the Year and Lifetime Achievement awards

TWIN FALLS — Each year the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes community residents who have made significant contributions to our economic prosperity and quality of life in the Twin Falls area. The Chamber is seeking nominations for these awards to be given at the Chamber’s Business Day Breakfast on April 22.

The Person of the Year will be chosen based upon major contributions to improve the business climate and/or the overall community spirit during the 2020 calendar year. A written nomination may be submitted to the Chamber and should include the primary reason this person is being nominated, biographical information, and a listing of volunteer work (Chamber of Commerce, Club or Service Group, Church Activities, or personal volunteerism). The nominator’s name and contact information are also required.