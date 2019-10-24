Twin Falls Cemetery: Loraine Dooley, William McHaffie, Edward F. Meyer and Virgil Ormsby — 1915, 1918, 1920 and 1929

TWIN FALLS — Three of Lyda Southard’s six known victims were buried in the Trueblood family plot before Southard was suspected in any of their deaths. Her parents, Laura and William Trueblood, were also buried with their daughter’s victims, under a row of evergreens in the Twin Falls Cemetery. The grave of Virgil Ormsby — the Twin Falls Sheriff’s deputy who solved the mysterious murders — lies several feet north of the Trueblood plot.
Ed Dooley — Lyda’s first husband’s brother — died in 1915 of typhoid fever, doctors assumed. Robert Dooley died in a similar fashion shortly after he and Lyda received Ed Dooley’s life insurance payment. Suspecting foul play, the Dooley boy’s father shipped his sons’ bodies home from Twin Falls to Missouri for burial.
Loraine Dooley, the 2-year-old daughter of Lyda and Robert Dooley, died mysteriously several months later.
After removing her daughter from the picture, Lyda courted William McHaffie. The two married and moved away in 1917. McHaffie died the following year of “influenza and diptheria” in Hardin, Montana, after taking out a life insurance policy.
Lyda wasted no time in finding her next husband, Harlan Lewis. Lewis died in Billings of “gastroenteritis” two months later, after taking out a life insurance policy. His wife packed her things while Lewis writhed in pain.
Lyda returned to Twin Falls in 1918, where she met and married Edward Meyer, a foreman on Twin Falls founder I.B. Perrine’s Blue Lakes Ranch. Meyer, a strapping 35-year-old man, soon fell ill and died.
Lyda had quickly left town after her fourth husband’s burial; her trail of death was cut short by the persistence of Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputy Virgil Ormsby.
Heeding his suspicions, Ormsby began to investigate Lyda as the common denominator in the deaths of the Dooleys and Meyer. He followed Lyda’s trail to Montana, where, in the basement of the former McHaffie home, he discovered the pot Lyda had used to boil the arsenic out of flypaper.
Ormsby unraveled the mystery and chased Lyda across the county and into Mexico, eventually catching up to her in Hawaii, where she had married her fifth husband, Paul Vincent Southard, a petty officer in the Navy.
Lyda’s 1921 murder trial, which ran on the front page of the New York Times, stunned the nation. After a lengthy trial, Lyda was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Meyer. Evidence in the other deaths was ruled circumstantial.
Loraine Dooley, McHaffie, Meyer and Ormsby are buried within several feet of each other on the west side of the Twin Falls Cemetery, across Kimberly Road from where Lyda lies.
